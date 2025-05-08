ACM Research, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with 13% Revenue Growth and Key Strategic Milestones

ACM Research reported Q1 2025 revenue growth of 13% year-over-year, highlighting strategic milestones and solid profitability.

ACM Research, Inc. reported a strong start to 2025, achieving a 13% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, totaling $172.3 million, along with solid profitability and positive cash flow. The company's strategic milestones included the qualification of its high-temperature SPM tool by a major Chinese customer, acceptance of its backside etch tool by a U.S. client, and receiving the 2025 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for its innovative Ultra ECP ap-p tool. Although gross margin decreased slightly from the previous year, ACM remains optimistic about its revenue guidance for 2025, expecting contributions from various product lines and planning to invest in its Oregon facility for technology development. The company reported net income of $20.4 million, up from $17.4 million in Q1 2024, and anticipates a return to growth in total shipments in the coming quarters.

Potential Positives

ACM Research reported a 13% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, indicating strong sales performance.

The company achieved several strategic milestones, including the qualification of a high-temperature SPM tool by a leading customer in China, showcasing its technological advancements.

ACM won the 2025 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for its Ultra ECP ap-p tool, underscoring its innovation in the semiconductor equipment market.

ACM maintained its revenue guidance range of $850 million to $950 million for fiscal year 2025, suggesting confidence in future growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Gross margin decreased from 52.0% in Q1 2024 to 47.9% in Q1 2025, indicating a potential decline in profitability.

Non-GAAP operating income fell 10.6% year-over-year, reflecting increased operational costs and impacting overall financial health.

Total shipments decreased significantly from $245 million in Q1 2024 to $157 million in Q1 2025, which may indicate weakening demand.

FAQ

What were ACM Research's Q1 2025 revenue results?

ACM Research reported Q1 2025 revenue of $172.3 million, reflecting a 13% year-over-year growth.

Which tool qualifications were achieved in Q1 2025?

ACM qualified its high-temperature SPM tool for a leading logic customer in China and received customer acceptance for its backside/bevel etch tool from a U.S. customer.

What awards did ACM Research win recently?

ACM won the 2025 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for its Ultra ECP ap-p tool, recognized for innovation in semiconductor packaging.

How are ACM's operating expenses trending?

Operating expenses for Q1 2025 increased by 5.4%, but as a percentage of revenue, they decreased from 35.4% to 32.9%.

What is ACM Research's revenue guidance for 2025?

ACM maintains its revenue guidance range of $850 million to $950 million for the fiscal year 2025.

$ACMR Insider Trading Activity

$ACMR insiders have traded $ACMR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID H WANG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,891 .

. CHENMING HU sold 163,308 shares for an estimated $4,899,240

HAIPING DUN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,577 shares for an estimated $1,293,083 .

. MARK MCKECHNIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $741,300 .

. SOTHEARA CHEAV (See remarks) sold 22,598 shares for an estimated $519,754

$ACMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $ACMR stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“Our first quarter results mark a good start to 2025. We delivered 13% year-over-year revenue growth, solid profitability, and positive cash flow from operations,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “We achieved several strategic milestones: including the qualification of our high-temperature SPM tool by a leading logic customer in China, customer acceptance for our backside/bevel etch tool from a U.S. customer, and we received the 2025 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for our proprietary Ultra ECP ap-p tool, which we believe is the world’s first to utilize horizontal plating for panel applications. These achievements highlight ACM’s technology leadership in both front-end processing and advanced packaging applications, which we believe will allow us to play a key role as the global industry demands innovation to advance the ever-evolving semiconductor requirements for AI.”





“For 2025, we expect incremental revenue contribution from Tahoe, SPM, and furnace tools; and progress in customer evaluations of Track, PECVD, and panel-level packaging platforms. We believe ACM’s focused effort on developing world-class tools across our customer base will also support our efforts for additional major customer wins in global markets. We are also investing in our Oregon facility to serve as a base for customer evaluations, technology development and initial production for our global customers.”















Three Months Ended March 31,

















GAAP













Non-GAAP(1)

















2025













2024













2025













2024

















(dollars in thousands, except EPS)











Revenue





$





172,347













$





152,191













$





172,347













$





152,191













Gross margin









47.9%

















52.0%

















48.2%

















52.5%













Income from operations





$





25,777













$





25,232













$





35,594













$





39,801













Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.





$





20,380













$





17,433













$





31,279













$





34,597













Basic EPS





$





0.32













$





0.28













$





0.49













$





0.56













Diluted EPS





$





0.30













$





0.26













$





0.46













$





0.52















(1) Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures from non-GAAP financial measures are presented below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and, with respect to net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share, also exclude unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments.















Outlook









ACM is maintaining its revenue guidance range of $850 million to $950 million for fiscal year 2025. This expectation is based on ACM management’s current assessment of the continuing impact from international trade policy, together with various expected spending scenarios of key customers, supply chain constraints, and the timing of acceptances for first tools under evaluation in the field, among other factors.









Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements













Shipments.



Total shipments in the first quarter of 2025 were $157 million, compared to $245 million for the first quarter of 2024. This decrease is due in part to customer pull-ins in the fourth quarter of 2024, which contributed to stronger total shipments for that period. For reference, combined total shipments for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 grew by 8.9% versus the prior year periods. We anticipate a return to year-on-year growth in total shipments for the second quarter of 2025. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tool systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.



Total shipments in the first quarter of 2025 were $157 million, compared to $245 million for the first quarter of 2024. This decrease is due in part to customer pull-ins in the fourth quarter of 2024, which contributed to stronger total shipments for that period. For reference, combined total shipments for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 grew by 8.9% versus the prior year periods. We anticipate a return to year-on-year growth in total shipments for the second quarter of 2025. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tool systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.





Qualification of High-Temp SPM Tool in China.



ACM’s single-wafer high-temperature SPM tool was qualified by a key logic device manufacturer in mainland China. Featuring a proprietary nozzle that reduces acid mist and maintenance needs, the tool enhances particle control and system uptime. It supports wet etching and wafer cleaning for technology nodes at 28nm and below. ACM has now delivered SPM tools to 13 customers.



ACM’s single-wafer high-temperature SPM tool was qualified by a key logic device manufacturer in mainland China. Featuring a proprietary nozzle that reduces acid mist and maintenance needs, the tool enhances particle control and system uptime. It supports wet etching and wafer cleaning for technology nodes at 28nm and below. ACM has now delivered SPM tools to 13 customers.





Recognized for Innovation in High-Volume Fan-Out Panel-Level Packaging Solutions.



ACM won the 2025 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for its Ultra ECP ap-p tool, the first commercially available high-volume copper deposition system for the large panel market. This innovative system supports advanced panel sizes and delivers high uniformity through ACM’s proprietary horizontal plating approach, which we expect to help address integration challenges in advanced semiconductor packaging.



ACM won the 2025 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for its Ultra ECP ap-p tool, the first commercially available high-volume copper deposition system for the large panel market. This innovative system supports advanced panel sizes and delivers high uniformity through ACM’s proprietary horizontal plating approach, which we expect to help address integration challenges in advanced semiconductor packaging.





Appointment of New Board Member.



ACM appointed Charlie Pappis to its Board of Directors, effective March 15, 2025.











First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary











Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the first quarter of 2025 and comparisons are with the first quarter of 2024.











Revenue



was $172.3 million, up 13.2%, reflecting higher sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment and ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies.



was $172.3 million, up 13.2%, reflecting higher sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment and ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies.





Gross margin



was 47.9% versus 52.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 48.2% versus 52.5%. Gross margin exceeded ACM’s previously disclosed long-term business model target range of 42% to 48%. ACM expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume.



was 47.9% versus 52.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 48.2% versus 52.5%. Gross margin exceeded ACM’s previously disclosed long-term business model target range of 42% to 48%. ACM expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume.





Operating expenses



were $56.8 million, up 5.4%. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 32.9% from 35.4%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $47.5 million, up 18.4%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 27.6% from 26.3%.



were $56.8 million, up 5.4%. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 32.9% from 35.4%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $47.5 million, up 18.4%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 27.6% from 26.3%.





Operating income



was $25.8 million, up 2.2%. Operating margin was 15.0% compared to 16.6%. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $35.6 million, a decrease of 10.6%. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 20.7% compared to 26.2%.



was $25.8 million, up 2.2%. Operating margin was 15.0% compared to 16.6%. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $35.6 million, a decrease of 10.6%. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 20.7% compared to 26.2%.





Unrealized loss on short-term investments



was $1.1 million, compared to $2.6 million. Unrealized loss reflects the change in market value of the investments by ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.



was $1.1 million, compared to $2.6 million. Unrealized loss reflects the change in market value of the investments by ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.





Income tax expense



was $2.2 million, compared to $4.4 million.



was $2.2 million, compared to $4.4 million.





Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.



was $20.4 million, compared to $17.4 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on short-term investments, was $31.3 million, compared to $34.6 million.



was $20.4 million, compared to $17.4 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on short-term investments, was $31.3 million, compared to $34.6 million.





Net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc.



was $0.30, compared to $0.26. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on short-term investments, was $0.46, compared to $0.52.



was $0.30, compared to $0.26. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on short-term investments, was $0.46, compared to $0.52.





Cash and cash equivalents,



plus restricted cash and short-term and long-term time deposits were $498.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $441.9 million at December 31, 2024.















Conference Call Details









A conference call to discuss results will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time). To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.







Online Registration:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI300a7bc629bd43d98fcb1268d481b156







Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at



ir.acmr.com/news-events/events



.





A live and archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the ACM website at



www.acmr.com





.











Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures regarding ACM’s operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, which ACM does not believe is indicative of its core operating results. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, which ACM also believes are not indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures.”





ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing its operating performance. ACM uses these financial measures internally to evaluate its operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. Financial analysts may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on the non-GAAP financial measures. ACM also believes it is in the best interests of investors for ACM to provide this non-GAAP information.





While ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with ACM’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.









Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.









About ACM Research, Inc.









ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit



www.acmr.com



.





© ACM Research, Inc. ULTRA ECP ap and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:













In the United States



:





The Blueshirt Group













Steven C. Pelayo, CFA













(360)808-5154















steven@blueshirtgroup.co

























In China



:





The Blueshirt Group Asia













Gary Dvorchak, CFA













+86 (138) 1079-1480















gary@blueshirtgroup.co

























ACM RESEARCH, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















(Unaudited)

























(In thousands)













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





457,240













$





407,445













Restricted cash









10,586

















3,865













Short-term time deposits









17,202

















17,277













Short-term investment









18,319

















19,373













Accounts receivable, net









387,849

















387,045













Other receivables









35,050

















41,859













Inventories, net









609,567

















597,984













Advances to related party









1,384

















1,024













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









10,677

















7,507













Total current assets









1,547,874

















1,483,379













Property, plant and equipment, net









277,065

















269,272













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









17,747

















14,038













Intangible assets, net









2,997

















3,461













Long-term time deposits









13,393

















13,275













Deferred tax assets









16,457

















14,781













Long-term investments









54,814

















37,063













Other long-term assets









3,421

















20,452















Total assets







$





1,933,768













$





1,855,721















Liabilities and Equity























Current liabilities:





















Short-term borrowings





$





24,951













$





32,814













Current portion of long-term borrowings









67,935

















44,472













Related party accounts payable









19,285

















16,133













Accounts payable









116,441

















139,294













Advances from customers









241,456

















243,949













Deferred revenue









10,781

















8,537













Income taxes payable









6,168

















12,779













FIN-48 payable









19,483

















19,466













Other payables and accrued expenses









118,814

















121,657













Current portion of operating lease liability









3,564

















2,132













Total current liabilities









628,878

















641,233













Long-term borrowings









134,540

















105,525













Long-term operating lease liability









6,149

















3,840













Other long-term liabilities









8,848

















9,217















Total liabilities











778,415

















759,815















Commitments and contingencies























Equity:





















Stockholders’ equity:





















Class A Common stock









6

















6













Class B Common stock









1

















1













Additional paid-in capital









700,191

















677,476













Retained earnings









280,380

















260,000













Statutory surplus reserve









30,514

















30,514















Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(61,946





)













(63,372





)









Total ACM Research, Inc. stockholders’ equity









949,146

















904,625















Non-controlling interests











206,207

















191,281















Total equity











1,155,353

















1,095,906















Total liabilities and equity







$





1,933,768













$





1,855,721































ACM RESEARCH, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025

















2024





















(Unaudited)









































(In thousands, except share and per share data)











Revenue





$





172,347













$





152,191













Cost of revenue









89,797

















73,070















Gross profit











82,550

















79,121













Operating expenses:





















Sales and marketing









16,343

















14,173













Research and development









27,503

















23,918













General and administrative









12,927

















15,798















Total operating expenses











56,773

















53,889















Income from operations











25,777

















25,232













Interest income









3,339

















1,774













Interest expense









(1,558





)













(783





)









Realized gain from sale of short-term investments









-

















273













Unrealized loss on short-term investments









(1,082





)













(2,595





)









Other (expense) income, net









(262





)













3,080













Income (loss) from equity method investments









952

















(520





)











Income before income taxes











27,166

















26,461













Income tax expense









(2,153





)













(4,369





)











Net income











25,013

















22,092













Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests









4,633

















4,659















Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.







$





20,380













$





17,433













Comprehensive income (loss):





















Net income









25,013

















22,092













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of nil









1,750

















(6,829





)











Comprehensive Income











26,763

















15,263













Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests









4,957

















3,406















Comprehensive income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.







$





21,806













$





11,857

































Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. per common share:





















Basic





$





0.32













$





0.28













Diluted





$





0.30













$





0.26

































Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:

















Basic









63,267,834

















61,367,184













Diluted









66,952,774

















66,242,321































ACM RESEARCH, INC.













Total Revenue by Product Category and by Region

























Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025









2024

















(Unaudited)

































($ in thousands)











Single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment





$





129,569





$





109,470









ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies









27,630









25,800









Advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares









15,148









16,921











Total Revenue by Product Category









$









172,347









$









152,191

































Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025









2024











Mainland China





$





169,053





$





152,135









Other Regions









3,294









56











Total Revenue by Region









$









172,347









$









152,191





























ACM RESEARCH, INC.













Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures











As described under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above, ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures, each of which excludes stock-based compensation (“SBC”) from the equivalent GAAP financial line items. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments. The following tables reconcile gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share to the related non-GAAP financial measures:















Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025













2024





















Actual









SBC













Other non-operating adjustments













Adjusted









Actual









SBC













Other non-operating adjustments













Adjusted













(GAAP)









(Non-GAAP)









(GAAP)









(Non-GAAP)





























(In thousands)



























Revenue





$





172,347









$





-









$





-









$





172,347









$





152,191









$





-









$





-









$





152,191













Cost of revenue









(89,797





)









(529





)









-













(89,268





)









(73,070





)









(781





)









-













(72,289





)









Gross profit









82,550













(529





)









-













83,079













79,121













(781





)









-













79,902















Gross margin













47.9





%

















0.3





%

















-

















48.2





%

















52.0





%

















0.5





%

















-

















52.5





%















Operating expenses:









































Sales and marketing









(16,343





)









(2,157





)









-













(14,186





)









(14,173





)









(3,027





)









-













(11,146





)









Research and development









(27,503





)









(2,775





)









-













(24,728





)









(23,918





)









(4,503





)









-













(19,415





)









General and administrative









(12,927





)









(4,356





)









-













(8,571





)









(15,798





)









(6,258





)









-













(9,540





)









Total operating expenses









(56,773





)









(9,288





)









-













(47,485





)









(53,889





)









(13,788





)









-













(40,101





)









Income (loss) from operations





$





25,777









$





(9,817





)





$





-









$





35,594









$





25,232









$





(14,569





)





$





-









$





39,801













Unrealized loss on short-term investments









(1,082





)









-













(1,082





)









-













(2,595





)









-













(2,595





)









-















Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc.









$









20,380













$









(9,817









)









$









(1,082









)









$









31,279













$









17,433













$









(14,569









)









$









(2,595









)









$









34,597















Basic EPS





$





0.32

















$





0.49









$





0.28

















$





0.56













Diluted EPS





$





0.30

















$





0.46









$





0.26

















$





0.52











