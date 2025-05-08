Stocks
ACM Research, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Results with 13% Revenue Growth and Key Strategic Milestones

May 08, 2025 — 05:10 am EDT

ACM Research reported Q1 2025 revenue growth of 13% year-over-year, highlighting strategic milestones and solid profitability.

ACM Research, Inc. reported a strong start to 2025, achieving a 13% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, totaling $172.3 million, along with solid profitability and positive cash flow. The company's strategic milestones included the qualification of its high-temperature SPM tool by a major Chinese customer, acceptance of its backside etch tool by a U.S. client, and receiving the 2025 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for its innovative Ultra ECP ap-p tool. Although gross margin decreased slightly from the previous year, ACM remains optimistic about its revenue guidance for 2025, expecting contributions from various product lines and planning to invest in its Oregon facility for technology development. The company reported net income of $20.4 million, up from $17.4 million in Q1 2024, and anticipates a return to growth in total shipments in the coming quarters.

Potential Positives

  • ACM Research reported a 13% year-over-year revenue growth for the first quarter, indicating strong sales performance.
  • The company achieved several strategic milestones, including the qualification of a high-temperature SPM tool by a leading customer in China, showcasing its technological advancements.
  • ACM won the 2025 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for its Ultra ECP ap-p tool, underscoring its innovation in the semiconductor equipment market.
  • ACM maintained its revenue guidance range of $850 million to $950 million for fiscal year 2025, suggesting confidence in future growth potential.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross margin decreased from 52.0% in Q1 2024 to 47.9% in Q1 2025, indicating a potential decline in profitability.
  • Non-GAAP operating income fell 10.6% year-over-year, reflecting increased operational costs and impacting overall financial health.
  • Total shipments decreased significantly from $245 million in Q1 2024 to $157 million in Q1 2025, which may indicate weakening demand.

FAQ

What were ACM Research's Q1 2025 revenue results?

ACM Research reported Q1 2025 revenue of $172.3 million, reflecting a 13% year-over-year growth.

Which tool qualifications were achieved in Q1 2025?

ACM qualified its high-temperature SPM tool for a leading logic customer in China and received customer acceptance for its backside/bevel etch tool from a U.S. customer.

What awards did ACM Research win recently?

ACM won the 2025 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for its Ultra ECP ap-p tool, recognized for innovation in semiconductor packaging.

How are ACM's operating expenses trending?

Operating expenses for Q1 2025 increased by 5.4%, but as a percentage of revenue, they decreased from 35.4% to 32.9%.

What is ACM Research's revenue guidance for 2025?

ACM maintains its revenue guidance range of $850 million to $950 million for the fiscal year 2025.

$ACMR Insider Trading Activity

$ACMR insiders have traded $ACMR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID H WANG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,891.
  • CHENMING HU sold 163,308 shares for an estimated $4,899,240
  • HAIPING DUN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,577 shares for an estimated $1,293,083.
  • MARK MCKECHNIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $741,300.
  • SOTHEARA CHEAV (See remarks) sold 22,598 shares for an estimated $519,754

$ACMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $ACMR stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FREMONT, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



“Our first quarter results mark a good start to 2025. We delivered 13% year-over-year revenue growth, solid profitability, and positive cash flow from operations,” said Dr. David Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACM. “We achieved several strategic milestones: including the qualification of our high-temperature SPM tool by a leading logic customer in China, customer acceptance for our backside/bevel etch tool from a U.S. customer, and we received the 2025 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for our proprietary Ultra ECP ap-p tool, which we believe is the world’s first to utilize horizontal plating for panel applications. These achievements highlight ACM’s technology leadership in both front-end processing and advanced packaging applications, which we believe will allow us to play a key role as the global industry demands innovation to advance the ever-evolving semiconductor requirements for AI.”



“For 2025, we expect incremental revenue contribution from Tahoe, SPM, and furnace tools; and progress in customer evaluations of Track, PECVD, and panel-level packaging platforms. We believe ACM’s focused effort on developing world-class tools across our customer base will also support our efforts for additional major customer wins in global markets. We are also investing in our Oregon facility to serve as a base for customer evaluations, technology development and initial production for our global customers.”

Three Months Ended March 31,



GAAP


Non-GAAP(1)



2025


2024


2025


2024



(dollars in thousands, except EPS)

Revenue
$
172,347


$
152,191


$
172,347


$
152,191

Gross margin

47.9%



52.0%



48.2%



52.5%

Income from operations
$
25,777


$
25,232


$
35,594


$
39,801

Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.
$
20,380


$
17,433


$
31,279


$
34,597

Basic EPS
$
0.32


$
0.28


$
0.49


$
0.56

Diluted EPS
$
0.30


$
0.26


$
0.46


$
0.52



(1)   Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures from non-GAAP financial measures are presented below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and, with respect to net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share, also exclude unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments.







Outlook




ACM is maintaining its revenue guidance range of $850 million to $950 million for fiscal year 2025. This expectation is based on ACM management’s current assessment of the continuing impact from international trade policy, together with various expected spending scenarios of key customers, supply chain constraints, and the timing of acceptances for first tools under evaluation in the field, among other factors.





Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements






  • Shipments.

    Total shipments in the first quarter of 2025 were $157 million, compared to $245 million for the first quarter of 2024. This decrease is due in part to customer pull-ins in the fourth quarter of 2024, which contributed to stronger total shipments for that period. For reference, combined total shipments for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 grew by 8.9% versus the prior year periods. We anticipate a return to year-on-year growth in total shipments for the second quarter of 2025. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tool systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.



  • Qualification of High-Temp SPM Tool in China.

    ACM’s single-wafer high-temperature SPM tool was qualified by a key logic device manufacturer in mainland China. Featuring a proprietary nozzle that reduces acid mist and maintenance needs, the tool enhances particle control and system uptime. It supports wet etching and wafer cleaning for technology nodes at 28nm and below. ACM has now delivered SPM tools to 13 customers.



  • Recognized for Innovation in High-Volume Fan-Out Panel-Level Packaging Solutions.

    ACM won the 2025 3D InCites Technology Enablement Award for its Ultra ECP ap-p tool, the first commercially available high-volume copper deposition system for the large panel market. This innovative system supports advanced panel sizes and delivers high uniformity through ACM’s proprietary horizontal plating approach, which we expect to help address integration challenges in advanced semiconductor packaging.



  • Appointment of New Board Member.

    ACM appointed Charlie Pappis to its Board of Directors, effective March 15, 2025.





First Quarter 2025 Financial Summary





Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the first quarter of 2025 and comparisons are with the first quarter of 2024.





  • Revenue

    was $172.3 million, up 13.2%, reflecting higher sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment and ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies.



  • Gross margin

    was 47.9% versus 52.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 48.2% versus 52.5%. Gross margin exceeded ACM’s previously disclosed long-term business model target range of 42% to 48%. ACM expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume.



  • Operating expenses

    were $56.8 million, up 5.4%. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 32.9% from 35.4%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $47.5 million, up 18.4%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 27.6% from 26.3%.



  • Operating income

    was $25.8 million, up 2.2%. Operating margin was 15.0% compared to 16.6%. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $35.6 million, a decrease of 10.6%. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 20.7% compared to 26.2%.



  • Unrealized loss on short-term investments

    was $1.1 million, compared to $2.6 million. Unrealized loss reflects the change in market value of the investments by ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.



  • Income tax expense

    was $2.2 million, compared to $4.4 million.



  • Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

    was $20.4 million, compared to $17.4 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on short-term investments, was $31.3 million, compared to $34.6 million.



  • Net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

    was $0.30, compared to $0.26. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized loss on short-term investments, was $0.46, compared to $0.52.



  • Cash and cash equivalents,

    plus restricted cash and short-term and long-term time deposits were $498.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $441.9 million at December 31, 2024.







Conference Call Details




A conference call to discuss results will be held on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time). To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.




Online Registration:


https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI300a7bc629bd43d98fcb1268d481b156



Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at

ir.acmr.com/news-events/events

.



A live and archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the ACM website at

www.acmr.com


.





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures regarding ACM’s operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, which ACM does not believe is indicative of its core operating results. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, which ACM also believes are not indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing its operating performance. ACM uses these financial measures internally to evaluate its operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. Financial analysts may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on the non-GAAP financial measures. ACM also believes it is in the best interests of investors for ACM to provide this non-GAAP information.



While ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with ACM’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Forward-Looking Statements




Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.





About ACM Research, Inc.




ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit

www.acmr.com

.



© ACM Research, Inc. ULTRA ECP ap and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks.




For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









































In the United States

:
The Blueshirt Group


Steven C. Pelayo, CFA


(360)808-5154



steven@blueshirtgroup.co




In China

:
The Blueshirt Group Asia


Gary Dvorchak, CFA


+86 (138) 1079-1480



gary@blueshirtgroup.co

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ACM RESEARCH, INC.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



(Unaudited)




(In thousands)


Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
457,240


$
407,445

Restricted cash

10,586



3,865

Short-term time deposits

17,202



17,277

Short-term investment

18,319



19,373

Accounts receivable, net

387,849



387,045

Other receivables

35,050



41,859

Inventories, net

609,567



597,984

Advances to related party

1,384



1,024

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,677



7,507

Total current assets

1,547,874



1,483,379

Property, plant and equipment, net

277,065



269,272

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

17,747



14,038

Intangible assets, net

2,997



3,461

Long-term time deposits

13,393



13,275

Deferred tax assets

16,457



14,781

Long-term investments

54,814



37,063

Other long-term assets

3,421



20,452


Total assets
$
1,933,768


$
1,855,721


Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities:



Short-term borrowings
$
24,951


$
32,814

Current portion of long-term borrowings

67,935



44,472

Related party accounts payable

19,285



16,133

Accounts payable

116,441



139,294

Advances from customers

241,456



243,949

Deferred revenue

10,781



8,537

Income taxes payable

6,168



12,779

FIN-48 payable

19,483



19,466

Other payables and accrued expenses

118,814



121,657

Current portion of operating lease liability

3,564



2,132

Total current liabilities

628,878



641,233

Long-term borrowings

134,540



105,525

Long-term operating lease liability

6,149



3,840

Other long-term liabilities

8,848



9,217


Total liabilities

778,415



759,815


Commitments and contingencies



Equity:



Stockholders’ equity:



Class A Common stock

6



6

Class B Common stock

1



1

Additional paid-in capital

700,191



677,476

Retained earnings

280,380



260,000

Statutory surplus reserve

30,514



30,514


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(61,946
)


(63,372
)

Total ACM Research, Inc. stockholders’ equity

949,146



904,625


Non-controlling interests

206,207



191,281


Total equity

1,155,353



1,095,906


Total liabilities and equity
$
1,933,768


$
1,855,721




































































































































































































































































































































































ACM RESEARCH, INC.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income




Three Months Ended March 31,



2025


2024



(Unaudited)






(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenue
$
172,347


$
152,191

Cost of revenue

89,797



73,070


Gross profit

82,550



79,121

Operating expenses:



Sales and marketing

16,343



14,173

Research and development

27,503



23,918

General and administrative

12,927



15,798


Total operating expenses

56,773



53,889


Income from operations

25,777



25,232

Interest income

3,339



1,774

Interest expense

(1,558
)


(783
)

Realized gain from sale of short-term investments

-



273

Unrealized loss on short-term investments

(1,082
)


(2,595
)

Other (expense) income, net

(262
)


3,080

Income (loss) from equity method investments

952



(520
)


Income before income taxes

27,166



26,461

Income tax expense

(2,153
)


(4,369
)


Net income

25,013



22,092

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

4,633



4,659


Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.
$
20,380


$
17,433

Comprehensive income (loss):



Net income

25,013



22,092

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax of nil

1,750



(6,829
)


Comprehensive Income

26,763



15,263

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

4,957



3,406


Comprehensive income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.
$
21,806


$
11,857





Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. per common share:



Basic
$
0.32


$
0.28

Diluted
$
0.30


$
0.26





Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:


Basic

63,267,834



61,367,184

Diluted

66,952,774



66,242,321





































































































ACM RESEARCH, INC.


Total Revenue by Product Category and by Region




Three Months Ended March 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)




($ in thousands)

Single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment
$
129,569
$
109,470

ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies

27,630

25,800

Advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares

15,148

16,921


Total Revenue by Product Category

$

172,347

$

152,191






Three Months Ended March 31,



2025

2024

Mainland China
$
169,053
$
152,135

Other Regions

3,294

56


Total Revenue by Region

$

172,347

$

152,191
















ACM RESEARCH, INC.


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures


As described under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above, ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures, each of which excludes stock-based compensation (“SBC”) from the equivalent GAAP financial line items. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments. The following tables reconcile gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended March 31,



2025

2024



Actual

SBC

Other non-operating adjustments

Adjusted

Actual

SBC

Other non-operating adjustments

Adjusted


(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)

(GAAP)

(Non-GAAP)





(In thousands)



Revenue
$
172,347

$
-

$
-

$
172,347

$
152,191

$
-

$
-

$
152,191

Cost of revenue

(89,797
)

(529
)

-


(89,268
)

(73,070
)

(781
)

-


(72,289
)

Gross profit

82,550


(529
)

-


83,079


79,121


(781
)

-


79,902


Gross margin


47.9


%



0.3


%



-



48.2


%



52.0


%



0.5


%



-



52.5


%

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

(16,343
)

(2,157
)

-


(14,186
)

(14,173
)

(3,027
)

-


(11,146
)

Research and development

(27,503
)

(2,775
)

-


(24,728
)

(23,918
)

(4,503
)

-


(19,415
)

General and administrative

(12,927
)

(4,356
)

-


(8,571
)

(15,798
)

(6,258
)

-


(9,540
)

Total operating expenses

(56,773
)

(9,288
)

-


(47,485
)

(53,889
)

(13,788
)

-


(40,101
)

Income (loss) from operations
$
25,777

$
(9,817
)
$
-

$
35,594

$
25,232

$
(14,569
)
$
-

$
39,801

Unrealized loss on short-term investments

(1,082
)

-


(1,082
)

-


(2,595
)

-


(2,595
)

-


Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

$

20,380


$

(9,817

)

$

(1,082

)

$

31,279


$

17,433


$

(14,569

)

$

(2,595

)

$

34,597

Basic EPS
$
0.32



$
0.49

$
0.28



$
0.56

Diluted EPS
$
0.30



$
0.46

$
0.26



$
0.52





