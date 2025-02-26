News & Insights

ACM Research, Inc. Reports 40% Revenue Growth and Major Operational Milestones for Fiscal Year 2024

February 26, 2025 — 05:40 am EST

ACM Research reported significant revenue and profit growth in 2024, achieving key operational milestones and maintaining 2025 revenue guidance.

ACM Research, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a robust performance with a 40% revenue increase and a 63% rise in total shipments. The company achieved significant milestones, including process qualification of its Advanced Layer Deposition tools for semiconductor customers in China and the initiation of operations at its Lingang production facility. Key financial metrics revealed an operating profit spike of 57.6%, generating $152 million in cash flow. Looking ahead to 2025, ACM maintains a revenue guidance of $850 million to $950 million and aims to expand its presence and product contributions, despite challenges arising from its subsidiaries being added to the U.S. Entity List. Overall, ACM demonstrated strong operational execution and is poised for continued growth.

Potential Positives

  • ACM Research reported a 40.2% increase in revenue for the fiscal year 2024, reflecting strong demand and successful execution in expanding their product portfolio.
  • The company's operating profit grew by 57.6%, highlighting improved efficiency and profitability.
  • ACM generated $152 million in cash flow from operations, which strengthens its financial position and indicates healthy operational performance.
  • Successful process qualification of new tools at two key semiconductor customers in mainland China enhances ACM's competitive advantage and market presence in the region.

Potential Negatives

  • While ACM Research reported strong financial growth in 2024, the company highlighted that their subsidiaries are now on the U.S. Entity List, suggesting potential future operational challenges and restrictions that could impact their production capabilities.

  • The company acknowledged that their revenue guidance for 2025 is significantly influenced by "international trade policy," indicating a vulnerability to external geopolitical factors that could affect their business performance.

  • Operating expenses increased by 33.4% compared to the previous year, which could raise concerns about rising costs potentially impacting profitability in the future.

FAQ

What were ACM Research's financial results for Q4 2024?

ACM reported $223.5 million in revenue for Q4 2024, up 31.2% year-over-year.

How much did ACM Research grow in revenue and shipments in 2024?

The company grew revenue by 40% and total shipments by 63% in 2024.

What operational milestones did ACM achieve in Q4 2024?

ACM qualified its ALD furnace tools at two customers in mainland China and began operations at its Lingang facility.

What is ACM Research's revenue guidance for 2025?

ACM expects revenue to be between $850 million and $950 million for fiscal year 2025.

What does ACM’s non-GAAP financial reporting exclude?

Non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation and unrealized gains or losses on short-term investments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.



“2024 was a year of strong execution for ACM. We expanded our product portfolio and broadened the addressable markets we serve,” said ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Wang. “We grew revenue by 40% and total shipments by 63%. We gained additional market share by capitalizing on product cycles and deepening engagements with key customers, demonstrating the strength of our multi-product portfolio. Our operating profit increased by 57.6%, and we generated $152 million in cash flow from operations.”



Dr. Wang continued, “In the fourth quarter, we achieved two major operational milestones. First, we achieved process qualification of our Thermal and Plasma-Enhanced ALD furnace tools at two semiconductor customers in mainland China. Second, we commenced initial operations at our Lingang production facility, and we are on track to transition additional capacity to Lingang as we progress through the year.”



Dr. Wang concluded, “Looking ahead to 2025, we remain focused on expanding our business with incremental revenue contribution from Tahoe, SPM, and Furnace, additional customer evaluations for both Track and PECVD, increasing localization in China, and contributions from our expanding global footprint. Regarding the addition of our subsidiaries to the U.S. Entity List, we believe the impact on the ability of ACM Research (Shanghai) to produce tools will be manageable, and that we can continue to support our global customer base.”

Three Months Ended December 31,



GAAP


Non-GAAP(1)




2024




2023




2024




2023



(dollars in thousands, except EPS)

Revenue
$
223,471


$
170,321


$
223,471


$
170,321

Gross margin

49.6
%


46.4
%


49.8
%


46.8
%

Income from operations
$
43,989


$
23,374


$
52,773


$
36,046

Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.
$
31,080


$
17,700


$
37,740


$
28,681

Basic EPS
$
0.49


$
0.29


$
0.60


$
0.47

Diluted EPS
$
0.46


$
0.26


$
0.56


$
0.43











































































































































































Twelve Months Ended December 31,



GAAP


Non-GAAP(1)




2024




2023




2024




2023



(dollars in thousands, except EPS)

Revenue
$
782,118


$
557,723


$
782,118


$
557,723

Gross margin

50.1
%


49.5
%


50.4
%


49.8
%

Income from operations
$
150,998


$
95,839


$
200,574


$
123,177

Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.
$
103,627


$
77,349


$
152,230


$
107,424

Basic EPS
$
1.67


$
1.29


$
2.45


$
1.79

Diluted EPS
$
1.53


$
1.16


$
2.26


$
1.63

















(1)
Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures from non-GAAP financial measures are presented below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and, with respect to net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share, also exclude unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments.






Outlook




ACM is maintaining its revenue guidance range of $850 million to $950 million for fiscal year 2025. This expectation is based on ACM management’s current assessment of the continuing impact from international trade policy, together with various expected spending scenarios of key customers, supply chain constraints, and the timing of acceptances for first tools under evaluation in the field, among other factors. We have updated our long-term business model to a gross margin target range of 42% to 48%, versus the prior range of 40% to 45%.





Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements






  • Shipments.

    Total shipments in 2024 were $973 million, up 63.1%. Total shipments in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $264 million, versus $140 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tool systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.





  • Thermal and Plasma-Enhanced ALD furnace tools achieved process qualification.

    ACM announced the achievement of process qualification of its Ultra Fn A Plasma-Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PEALD) and Thermal Atomic Layer Deposition (Thermal ALD) Furnace tools at two mainland China semiconductor customers.





Full Year 2024 Financial Summary





Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the full year of 2024 and comparisons are with the full year of 2023.





  • Revenue

    was $782.1 million, up 40.2%, reflecting higher sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment and ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies, along with steady growth of advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares.



  • Gross margin

    was 50.1% versus 49.5%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 50.4% versus 49.8%. Gross margin exceeded ACM’s updated long-term business model target range of 42% to 48%. ACM expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume.



  • Operating expenses

    were $240.6 million, an increase of 33.4%. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 30.8% from 32.3%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $193.4 million, up 25.2%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 24.7% compared to 27.7%.



  • Operating income

    was $151.0 million, up 57.6% compared to $95.8 million. Operating margin increased from 17.2% to 19.3%. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $200.6 million, up 62.8% compared to 123.2 million. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 25.6% compared to 22.1%.



  • Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments

    was $1.0 million, compared to an unrealized gain (loss) of $(2.7) million. Unrealized gain (loss) reflects the change in market value of the investments by ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.



  • Income tax expense

    was $35.0 million, compared to $19.4 million.



  • Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

    was $103.6 million, compared to $77.3 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, was $152.2 million, compared to $107.4 million.



  • Net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

    was $1.53, compared to $1.16. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, was $2.26, compared to $1.63.



  • Cash and cash equivalents,

    plus restricted cash and short-term and long-term time deposits were $441.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $369.1 million at September 30, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary





Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the fourth quarter of 2024 and comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2023.





  • Revenue

    was $223.5 million, up 31.2%, reflecting higher sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment and ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies, along with steady sales growth of advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares.



  • Gross margin

    was 49.6% versus 46.4%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 49.8% versus 46.8%. Gross margin was at the upper end of ACM’s updated long-term business model target range of 42% to 48%. ACM expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume.



  • Operating expenses

    were $66.8 million, an increase of 20.0%. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 29.9% from 32.7%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $58.4 million, up 34.0%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 26.1% from 25.6%.



  • Operating income

    was $44.0 million, up 88.2% compared to $23.4 million. Operating margin was 19.7% compared to 13.7%. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $52.8 million, up 46.4% compared to $36.0 million. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 23.6% compared to 21.2%.



  • Unrealized gain on short-term investments

    was $2.1 million, compared to an unrealized gain of $1.7 million. Unrealized gain reflects the change in market value of the investments by ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.



  • Income tax expense

    was $17.3 million, compared to $8.1 million.



  • Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

    was $31.1 million, compared to $17.7 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain on short-term investments, was $37.7 million, compared to $28.7 million.



  • Net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

    was $0.46, compared to $0.26. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain on short-term investments, was $0.56, compared to $0.43.





Conference Call Details




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures regarding ACM’s operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, which ACM does not believe is indicative of its core operating results. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, which ACM also believes are not indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing its operating performance. ACM uses these financial measures internally to evaluate its operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. Financial analysts may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on the non-GAAP financial measures. ACM also believes it is in the best interests of investors for ACM to provide this non-GAAP information.



While ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with ACM’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Forward-Looking Statements




Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.





About ACM Research, Inc.




ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.



© ACM Research, Inc. ULTRA Fn and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks.




ACM RESEARCH, INC.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



(Unaudited)




(In thousands)


Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
407,445


$
182,090

Restricted cash

3,865



1,083

Short-term time deposits

17,277



80,524

Short-term investment

19,373



21,312

Accounts receivable, net

387,045



283,186

Other receivables

41,859



40,065

Inventories, net

597,984



545,395

Advances to related party

1,024



2,432

Prepaid expenses

7,507



20,023

Total current assets

1,483,379



1,176,110

Property, plant and equipment, net

269,272



201,848

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

14,038



15,393

Intangible assets, net

3,461



2,538

Long-term time deposits

13,275



40,818

Deferred tax assets

14,781



20,271

Long-term investments

37,063



27,880

Other long-term assets

20,452



6,050


Total assets
$
1,855,721


$
1,490,908


Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities:



Short-term borrowings
$
32,814


$
31,335

Current portion of long-term borrowings

44,472



6,783

Related party accounts payable

16,133



11,407

Accounts payable

139,294



141,814

Advances from customers

243,949



181,368

Deferred revenue

8,537



3,687

Income taxes payable

12,779



6,401

FIN-48 payable

19,466



12,149

Other payables and accrued expenses

121,657



102,951

Current portion of operating lease liability

2,132



2,764

Total current liabilities

641,233



500,659

Long-term borrowings

105,525



53,952

Long-term operating lease liability

3,840



4,262

Other long-term liabilities

9,217



5,873


Total liabilities

759,815



564,746


Commitments and contingencies




Equity:



Stockholders’ equity:



Class A Common stock

6



6

Class B Common stock

1



1

Additional paid-in capital

677,476



629,845

Retained earnings

260,000



156,827

Statutory surplus reserve

30,514



30,060

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(63,372
)


(49,349
)


Total ACM Research, Inc. stockholders’ equity

904,625



767,390

Non-controlling interests

191,281



158,772


Total equity

1,095,906



926,162


Total liabilities and equity

$

1,855,721



$

1,490,908















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ACM RESEARCH, INC.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023



(Unaudited)



( In thousands, except share and per share data)

Revenue
$
223,471


$
170,321


$
782,118


$
557,723

Cost of revenue

112,656



91,245



390,564



281,508


Gross profit

110,815



79,076



391,554



276,215

Operating expenses:







Sales and marketing

18,380



9,440



65,447



47,019

Research and development

27,750



32,465



105,473



92,709

General and administrative

20,696



13,797



69,636



40,648


Total operating expenses

66,826



55,702



240,556



180,376


Income from operations

43,989



23,374



150,998



95,839

Interest income

2,813



2,071



9,935



8,354

Interest expense

(1,228
)


(697
)


(4,151
)


(2,681
)

Realized gain from sale of short-term investments

1,344



478



1,788



9,047

Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments

2,124



1,691



973



(2,737
)

Other income (expense), net

7,061



(1,714
)


6,334



(1,558
)

Income from equity method investments

322



6,224



423



9,952


Income before income taxes

56,425



31,427



166,300



116,216

Income tax expense

(17,319
)


(8,129
)


(35,031
)


(19,364
)


Net income

39,106



23,298



131,269



96,852

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

8,026



5,598



27,642



19,503


Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.
$
31,080


$
17,700


$
103,627


$
77,349

Comprehensive income (loss):







Net income

39,106



23,298



131,269



96,852

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

(26,104
)


11,214



(15,728
)


(10,617
)

Unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments, net of tax

428



-



428



-

Comprehensive Income

13,430



34,512



115,969



86,235

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
$
4,909


$
5,807


$
26,365


$
17,689


Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ACM Research Inc.

$

8,521



$

28,705



$

89,604



$

68,546









Basic
$
0.49


$
0.29


$
1.67


$
1.29

Diluted
$
0.46


$
0.26


$
1.53


$
1.16









Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:







Basic

62,794,259



60,792,349



62,212,569



60,164,670

Diluted

66,518,704



65,911,901



66,237,424



64,870,543







































































































ACM RESEARCH, INC.


Total Revenue by Product Category and by Region




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023



(Unaudited)



($ in thousand)

Single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment
$
155,211

$
122,292

$
578,887

$
403,851

ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies

51,695


32,133


151,057


103,356

Advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares

16,565


15,896


52,174


50,516


Total Revenue By Product Category

$

223,471


$

170,321


$

782,118


$

557,723











































































Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023

Mainland China
$
223,110

$
165,441

$
775,752

$
540,969

Other Regions

361


4,880


6,366


16,754


Total Revenue By Region

$

223,471


$

170,321


$

782,118


$

557,723











ACM RESEARCH, INC.




Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



As described under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above, ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures, each of which excludes stock-based compensation (“SBC”) from the equivalent GAAP financial line items. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments. The following tables reconcile gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

Three Months Ended December 31,




2024




2023



Actual




(GAAP)


SBC


Other non-




operating adjustments


Adjusted




(Non-GAAP)


Actual




(GAAP)


SBC


Other non-




operating adjustments


Adjusted




(Non-GAAP)



(In thousands)

Revenue
$
223,471


$
-


$
-

$
223,471


$
170,321


$
-


$
-

$
170,321

Cost of revenue

(112,656
)


(365
)


-


(112,291
)


(91,245
)


(568
)


-


(90,677
)

Gross profit

110,815



(365
)


-


111,180



79,076



(568
)


-


79,644

Gross margin

49.6
%


0.2
%


-


49.8
%


46.4
%


0.3
%


-


46.8
%

Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

(18,380
)


(1,907
)


-


(16,473
)


(9,440
)


(2,279
)


-


(7,161
)

Research and development

(27,750
)


(2,030
)


-


(25,720
)


(32,465
)


(3,628
)


-


(28,837
)

General and administrative

(20,696
)


(4,482
)


-


(16,214
)


(13,797
)


(6,197
)


-


(7,600
)

Total operating expenses

(66,826
)


(8,419
)


-


(58,407
)


(55,702
)


(12,104
)


-


(43,598
)

Income (loss) from operations
$
43,989


$
(8,784
)

$
-

$
52,773


$
23,374


$
(12,672
)

$
-

$
36,046

Unrealized gain on short-term investments

2,124



-



2,124


-



1,691



-



1,691


-


Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

$

31,080



$

(8,784

)


$

2,124


$

37,740



$

17,700



$

(12,672

)


$

1,691


$

28,681

Basic EPS
$
0.49






$
0.60


$
0.29






$
0.47

Diluted EPS
$
0.46






$
0.56


$
0.26






$
0.43






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023



Actual




(GAAP)


SBC


Other non-




operating adjustments


Adjusted




(Non-GAAP)


Actual




(GAAP)


SBC


Other non-




operating adjustments


Adjusted




(Non-GAAP)



(In thousands)

Revenue
$
782,118


$
-


$
-

$
782,118


$
557,723


$
-


$
-


$
557,723

Cost of revenue

(390,564
)


(2,385
)


-


(388,179
)


(281,508
)


(1,406
)


-



(280,102
)

Gross profit

391,554



(2,385
)


-


393,939



276,215



(1,406
)


-



277,621

Gross margin

50.1
%


0.3
%


-


50.4
%


49.5
%


0.3
%


-



49.8
%

Operating expenses:















Sales and marketing

(65,447
)


(10,552
)


-


(54,895
)


(47,019
)


(5,684
)


-



(41,335
)

Research and development

(105,473
)


(14,112
)


-


(91,361
)


(92,709
)


(8,459
)


-



(84,250
)

General and administrative

(69,636
)


(22,527
)


-


(47,109
)


(40,648
)


(11,789
)


-



(28,859
)

Total operating expenses

(240,556
)


(47,191
)


-


(193,365
)


(180,376
)


(25,932
)


-



(154,444
)

Income (loss) from operations
$
150,998


$
(49,576
)

$
-

$
200,574


$
95,839


$
(27,338
)

$
-


$
123,177

Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments

973



-



973


-



(2,737
)


-



(2,737
)


-


Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc.

$

103,627



$

(49,576

)


$

973


$

152,230



$

77,349



$

(27,338

)


$

(2,737

)


$

107,424

Basic EPS
$
1.67






$
2.45


$
1.29






$
1.79

Diluted EPS
$
1.53






$
2.26


$
1.16






$
1.63





