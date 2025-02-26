ACM Research, Inc. Reports 40% Revenue Growth and Major Operational Milestones for Fiscal Year 2024

ACM Research reported significant revenue and profit growth in 2024, achieving key operational milestones and maintaining 2025 revenue guidance.

ACM Research, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a robust performance with a 40% revenue increase and a 63% rise in total shipments. The company achieved significant milestones, including process qualification of its Advanced Layer Deposition tools for semiconductor customers in China and the initiation of operations at its Lingang production facility. Key financial metrics revealed an operating profit spike of 57.6%, generating $152 million in cash flow. Looking ahead to 2025, ACM maintains a revenue guidance of $850 million to $950 million and aims to expand its presence and product contributions, despite challenges arising from its subsidiaries being added to the U.S. Entity List. Overall, ACM demonstrated strong operational execution and is poised for continued growth.

ACM Research reported a 40.2% increase in revenue for the fiscal year 2024, reflecting strong demand and successful execution in expanding their product portfolio.

The company's operating profit grew by 57.6%, highlighting improved efficiency and profitability.

ACM generated $152 million in cash flow from operations, which strengthens its financial position and indicates healthy operational performance.

Successful process qualification of new tools at two key semiconductor customers in mainland China enhances ACM's competitive advantage and market presence in the region.

While ACM Research reported strong financial growth in 2024, the company highlighted that their subsidiaries are now on the U.S. Entity List, suggesting potential future operational challenges and restrictions that could impact their production capabilities.



The company acknowledged that their revenue guidance for 2025 is significantly influenced by "international trade policy," indicating a vulnerability to external geopolitical factors that could affect their business performance.



Operating expenses increased by 33.4% compared to the previous year, which could raise concerns about rising costs potentially impacting profitability in the future.

What were ACM Research's financial results for Q4 2024?

ACM reported $223.5 million in revenue for Q4 2024, up 31.2% year-over-year.

How much did ACM Research grow in revenue and shipments in 2024?

The company grew revenue by 40% and total shipments by 63% in 2024.

What operational milestones did ACM achieve in Q4 2024?

ACM qualified its ALD furnace tools at two customers in mainland China and began operations at its Lingang facility.

What is ACM Research's revenue guidance for 2025?

ACM expects revenue to be between $850 million and $950 million for fiscal year 2025.

What does ACM’s non-GAAP financial reporting exclude?

Non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation and unrealized gains or losses on short-term investments.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.





“2024 was a year of strong execution for ACM. We expanded our product portfolio and broadened the addressable markets we serve,” said ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. David Wang. “We grew revenue by 40% and total shipments by 63%. We gained additional market share by capitalizing on product cycles and deepening engagements with key customers, demonstrating the strength of our multi-product portfolio. Our operating profit increased by 57.6%, and we generated $152 million in cash flow from operations.”





Dr. Wang continued, “In the fourth quarter, we achieved two major operational milestones. First, we achieved process qualification of our Thermal and Plasma-Enhanced ALD furnace tools at two semiconductor customers in mainland China. Second, we commenced initial operations at our Lingang production facility, and we are on track to transition additional capacity to Lingang as we progress through the year.”





Dr. Wang concluded, “Looking ahead to 2025, we remain focused on expanding our business with incremental revenue contribution from Tahoe, SPM, and Furnace, additional customer evaluations for both Track and PECVD, increasing localization in China, and contributions from our expanding global footprint. Regarding the addition of our subsidiaries to the U.S. Entity List, we believe the impact on the ability of ACM Research (Shanghai) to produce tools will be manageable, and that we can continue to support our global customer base.”















Three Months Ended December 31,

















GAAP













Non-GAAP(1)





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(dollars in thousands, except EPS)











Revenue





$





223,471













$





170,321













$





223,471













$





170,321













Gross margin









49.6





%













46.4





%













49.8





%













46.8





%









Income from operations





$





43,989













$





23,374













$





52,773













$





36,046













Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.





$





31,080













$





17,700













$





37,740













$





28,681













Basic EPS





$





0.49













$





0.29













$





0.60













$





0.47













Diluted EPS





$





0.46













$





0.26













$





0.56













$





0.43































Twelve Months Ended December 31,

















GAAP













Non-GAAP(1)





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(dollars in thousands, except EPS)











Revenue





$





782,118













$





557,723













$





782,118













$





557,723













Gross margin









50.1





%













49.5





%













50.4





%













49.8





%









Income from operations





$





150,998













$





95,839













$





200,574













$





123,177













Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.





$





103,627













$





77,349













$





152,230













$





107,424













Basic EPS





$





1.67













$





1.29













$





2.45













$





1.79













Diluted EPS





$





1.53













$





1.16













$





2.26













$





1.63

















































































(1)





Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures from non-GAAP financial measures are presented below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and, with respect to net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share, also exclude unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments.

















Outlook









ACM is maintaining its revenue guidance range of $850 million to $950 million for fiscal year 2025. This expectation is based on ACM management’s current assessment of the continuing impact from international trade policy, together with various expected spending scenarios of key customers, supply chain constraints, and the timing of acceptances for first tools under evaluation in the field, among other factors. We have updated our long-term business model to a gross margin target range of 42% to 48%, versus the prior range of 40% to 45%.









Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements













Shipments.



Total shipments in 2024 were $973 million, up 63.1%. Total shipments in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $264 million, versus $140 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tool systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.







Total shipments in 2024 were $973 million, up 63.1%. Total shipments in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $264 million, versus $140 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total shipments include deliveries for revenue in the quarter and deliveries of first tool systems awaiting customer acceptance for potential revenue in future quarters.





Thermal and Plasma-Enhanced ALD furnace tools achieved process qualification.



ACM announced the achievement of process qualification of its Ultra Fn A Plasma-Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PEALD) and Thermal Atomic Layer Deposition (Thermal ALD) Furnace tools at two mainland China semiconductor customers.











Full Year 2024 Financial Summary











Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the full year of 2024 and comparisons are with the full year of 2023.











Revenue



was $782.1 million, up 40.2%, reflecting higher sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment and ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies, along with steady growth of advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares.



was $782.1 million, up 40.2%, reflecting higher sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment and ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies, along with steady growth of advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares.





Gross margin



was 50.1% versus 49.5%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 50.4% versus 49.8%. Gross margin exceeded ACM’s updated long-term business model target range of 42% to 48%. ACM expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume.



was 50.1% versus 49.5%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 50.4% versus 49.8%. Gross margin exceeded ACM’s updated long-term business model target range of 42% to 48%. ACM expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume.





Operating expenses



were $240.6 million, an increase of 33.4%. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 30.8% from 32.3%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $193.4 million, up 25.2%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 24.7% compared to 27.7%.



were $240.6 million, an increase of 33.4%. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 30.8% from 32.3%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $193.4 million, up 25.2%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 24.7% compared to 27.7%.





Operating income



was $151.0 million, up 57.6% compared to $95.8 million. Operating margin increased from 17.2% to 19.3%. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $200.6 million, up 62.8% compared to 123.2 million. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 25.6% compared to 22.1%.



was $151.0 million, up 57.6% compared to $95.8 million. Operating margin increased from 17.2% to 19.3%. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $200.6 million, up 62.8% compared to 123.2 million. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 25.6% compared to 22.1%.





Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments



was $1.0 million, compared to an unrealized gain (loss) of $(2.7) million. Unrealized gain (loss) reflects the change in market value of the investments by ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.



was $1.0 million, compared to an unrealized gain (loss) of $(2.7) million. Unrealized gain (loss) reflects the change in market value of the investments by ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.





Income tax expense



was $35.0 million, compared to $19.4 million.



was $35.0 million, compared to $19.4 million.





Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.



was $103.6 million, compared to $77.3 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, was $152.2 million, compared to $107.4 million.



was $103.6 million, compared to $77.3 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, was $152.2 million, compared to $107.4 million.





Net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc.



was $1.53, compared to $1.16. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, was $2.26, compared to $1.63.



was $1.53, compared to $1.16. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, was $2.26, compared to $1.63.





Cash and cash equivalents,



plus restricted cash and short-term and long-term time deposits were $441.9 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $369.1 million at September 30, 2024.















Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Summary











Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the fourth quarter of 2024 and comparisons are with the fourth quarter of 2023.











Revenue



was $223.5 million, up 31.2%, reflecting higher sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment and ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies, along with steady sales growth of advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares.



was $223.5 million, up 31.2%, reflecting higher sales of single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment and ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies, along with steady sales growth of advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares.





Gross margin



was 49.6% versus 46.4%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 49.8% versus 46.8%. Gross margin was at the upper end of ACM’s updated long-term business model target range of 42% to 48%. ACM expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume.



was 49.6% versus 46.4%. Non-GAAP gross margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 49.8% versus 46.8%. Gross margin was at the upper end of ACM’s updated long-term business model target range of 42% to 48%. ACM expects gross margin to vary from period to period due to a variety of factors, such as product mix, currency impacts and sales volume.





Operating expenses



were $66.8 million, an increase of 20.0%. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 29.9% from 32.7%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $58.4 million, up 34.0%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 26.1% from 25.6%.



were $66.8 million, an increase of 20.0%. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 29.9% from 32.7%. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, were $58.4 million, up 34.0%. Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue increased to 26.1% from 25.6%.





Operating income



was $44.0 million, up 88.2% compared to $23.4 million. Operating margin was 19.7% compared to 13.7%. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $52.8 million, up 46.4% compared to $36.0 million. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 23.6% compared to 21.2%.



was $44.0 million, up 88.2% compared to $23.4 million. Operating margin was 19.7% compared to 13.7%. Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation, was $52.8 million, up 46.4% compared to $36.0 million. Non-GAAP operating margin, which excludes stock-based compensation, was 23.6% compared to 21.2%.





Unrealized gain on short-term investments



was $2.1 million, compared to an unrealized gain of $1.7 million. Unrealized gain reflects the change in market value of the investments by ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.



was $2.1 million, compared to an unrealized gain of $1.7 million. Unrealized gain reflects the change in market value of the investments by ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. The value is marked-to-market quarterly and is excluded in the non-GAAP financial metrics.





Income tax expense



was $17.3 million, compared to $8.1 million.



was $17.3 million, compared to $8.1 million.





Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.



was $31.1 million, compared to $17.7 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain on short-term investments, was $37.7 million, compared to $28.7 million.



was $31.1 million, compared to $17.7 million. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain on short-term investments, was $37.7 million, compared to $28.7 million.





Net income per diluted share attributable to ACM Research, Inc.



was $0.46, compared to $0.26. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share, which excludes the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain on short-term investments, was $0.56, compared to $0.43.











Conference Call Details









A conference call to discuss results will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time). To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.







Online Registration:





https://register.vevent.com/register/BI70ae79d80e0348a880269ad7a9dec2f9







Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at



ir.acmrcsh.com/events



.





A live and archived webcast will be available on the Investors section of the ACM website at



www.acmrcsh.com



.









Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures









ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures regarding ACM’s operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, which ACM does not believe is indicative of its core operating results. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments, which ACM also believes are not indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures.”





ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing its operating performance. ACM uses these financial measures internally to evaluate its operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. Financial analysts may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on the non-GAAP financial measures. ACM also believes it is in the best interests of investors for ACM to provide this non-GAAP information.





While ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with ACM’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.









Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “designed,” and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on ACM management’s current expectations and beliefs, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. A description of certain of these risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in filings ACM makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results and events may differ materially from results and events currently expected by ACM. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.









About ACM Research, Inc.









ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.





© ACM Research, Inc. ULTRA Fn and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:













In the United States



:





The Blueshirt Group













Steven C. Pelayo, CFA













(360)808-5154















steven@blueshirtgroup.co

























In China



:





The Blueshirt Group Asia













Gary Dvorchak, CFA













+86 (138) 1079-1480















gary@blueshirtgroup.co





























ACM RESEARCH, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

























December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023

















(Unaudited)

























(In thousands)













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





407,445













$





182,090













Restricted cash









3,865

















1,083













Short-term time deposits









17,277

















80,524













Short-term investment









19,373

















21,312













Accounts receivable, net









387,045

















283,186













Other receivables









41,859

















40,065













Inventories, net









597,984

















545,395













Advances to related party









1,024

















2,432













Prepaid expenses









7,507

















20,023













Total current assets









1,483,379

















1,176,110













Property, plant and equipment, net









269,272

















201,848













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net









14,038

















15,393













Intangible assets, net









3,461

















2,538













Long-term time deposits









13,275

















40,818













Deferred tax assets









14,781

















20,271













Long-term investments









37,063

















27,880













Other long-term assets









20,452

















6,050















Total assets







$





1,855,721













$





1,490,908















Liabilities and Equity























Current liabilities:





















Short-term borrowings





$





32,814













$





31,335













Current portion of long-term borrowings









44,472

















6,783













Related party accounts payable









16,133

















11,407













Accounts payable









139,294

















141,814













Advances from customers









243,949

















181,368













Deferred revenue









8,537

















3,687













Income taxes payable









12,779

















6,401













FIN-48 payable









19,466

















12,149













Other payables and accrued expenses









121,657

















102,951













Current portion of operating lease liability









2,132

















2,764













Total current liabilities









641,233

















500,659













Long-term borrowings









105,525

















53,952













Long-term operating lease liability









3,840

















4,262













Other long-term liabilities









9,217

















5,873















Total liabilities











759,815

















564,746















Commitments and contingencies

























Equity:























Stockholders’ equity:





















Class A Common stock









6

















6













Class B Common stock









1

















1













Additional paid-in capital









677,476

















629,845













Retained earnings









260,000

















156,827













Statutory surplus reserve









30,514

















30,060













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(63,372





)













(49,349





)











Total ACM Research, Inc. stockholders’ equity











904,625

















767,390













Non-controlling interests









191,281

















158,772















Total equity











1,095,906

















926,162















Total liabilities and equity









$









1,855,721

















$









1,490,908

































ACM RESEARCH, INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(Unaudited)

















( In thousands, except share and per share data)











Revenue





$





223,471













$





170,321













$





782,118













$





557,723













Cost of revenue









112,656

















91,245

















390,564

















281,508















Gross profit











110,815

















79,076

















391,554

















276,215













Operating expenses:





































Sales and marketing









18,380

















9,440

















65,447

















47,019













Research and development









27,750

















32,465

















105,473

















92,709













General and administrative









20,696

















13,797

















69,636

















40,648















Total operating expenses











66,826

















55,702

















240,556

















180,376















Income from operations











43,989

















23,374

















150,998

















95,839













Interest income









2,813

















2,071

















9,935

















8,354













Interest expense









(1,228





)













(697





)













(4,151





)













(2,681





)









Realized gain from sale of short-term investments









1,344

















478

















1,788

















9,047













Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments









2,124

















1,691

















973

















(2,737





)









Other income (expense), net









7,061

















(1,714





)













6,334

















(1,558





)









Income from equity method investments









322

















6,224

















423

















9,952















Income before income taxes











56,425

















31,427

















166,300

















116,216













Income tax expense









(17,319





)













(8,129





)













(35,031





)













(19,364





)











Net income











39,106

















23,298

















131,269

















96,852













Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests









8,026

















5,598

















27,642

















19,503















Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.







$





31,080













$





17,700













$





103,627













$





77,349













Comprehensive income (loss):





































Net income









39,106

















23,298

















131,269

















96,852













Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax









(26,104





)













11,214

















(15,728





)













(10,617





)









Unrealized gain on available-for-sale investments, net of tax









428

















-

















428

















-













Comprehensive Income









13,430

















34,512

















115,969

















86,235













Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests





$





4,909













$





5,807













$





26,365













$





17,689















Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ACM Research Inc.









$









8,521

















$









28,705

















$









89,604

















$









68,546



















































Basic





$





0.49













$





0.29













$





1.67













$





1.29













Diluted





$





0.46













$





0.26













$





1.53













$





1.16

















































Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:





































Basic









62,794,259

















60,792,349

















62,212,569

















60,164,670













Diluted









66,518,704

















65,911,901

















66,237,424

















64,870,543































ACM RESEARCH, INC.













Total Revenue by Product Category and by Region

























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















(Unaudited)

















($ in thousand)











Single wafer cleaning, Tahoe and semi-critical cleaning equipment





$





155,211









$





122,292









$





578,887









$





403,851









ECP (front-end and packaging), furnace and other technologies









51,695













32,133













151,057













103,356









Advanced packaging (excluding ECP), services & spares









16,565













15,896













52,174













50,516











Total Revenue By Product Category









$









223,471













$









170,321













$









782,118













$









557,723





































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023











Mainland China





$





223,110









$





165,441









$





775,752









$





540,969









Other Regions









361













4,880













6,366













16,754











Total Revenue By Region









$









223,471













$









170,321













$









782,118













$









557,723





























ACM RESEARCH, INC.









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures







As described under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above, ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures, each of which excludes stock-based compensation (“SBC”) from the equivalent GAAP financial line items. In addition, non-GAAP net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share exclude unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments. The following tables reconcile gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share to the related non-GAAP financial measures:























Three Months Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















Actual









(GAAP)













SBC













Other non-









operating adjustments













Adjusted









(Non-GAAP)













Actual









(GAAP)













SBC













Other non-









operating adjustments













Adjusted









(Non-GAAP)

















(In thousands)











Revenue





$





223,471













$





-













$





-









$





223,471













$





170,321













$





-













$





-









$





170,321













Cost of revenue









(112,656





)













(365





)













-













(112,291





)













(91,245





)













(568





)













-













(90,677





)









Gross profit









110,815

















(365





)













-













111,180

















79,076

















(568





)













-













79,644













Gross margin









49.6





%













0.2





%













-













49.8





%













46.4





%













0.3





%













-













46.8





%









Operating expenses:





































































Sales and marketing









(18,380





)













(1,907





)













-













(16,473





)













(9,440





)













(2,279





)













-













(7,161





)









Research and development









(27,750





)













(2,030





)













-













(25,720





)













(32,465





)













(3,628





)













-













(28,837





)









General and administrative









(20,696





)













(4,482





)













-













(16,214





)













(13,797





)













(6,197





)













-













(7,600





)









Total operating expenses









(66,826





)













(8,419





)













-













(58,407





)













(55,702





)













(12,104





)













-













(43,598





)









Income (loss) from operations





$





43,989













$





(8,784





)









$





-









$





52,773













$





23,374













$





(12,672





)









$





-









$





36,046













Unrealized gain on short-term investments









2,124

















-

















2,124













-

















1,691

















-

















1,691













-















Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc.









$









31,080

















$









(8,784









)













$









2,124













$









37,740

















$









17,700

















$









(12,672









)













$









1,691













$









28,681















Basic EPS





$





0.49





























$





0.60













$





0.29





























$





0.47













Diluted EPS





$





0.46





























$





0.56













$





0.26





























$





0.43































Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















Actual









(GAAP)













SBC













Other non-









operating adjustments













Adjusted









(Non-GAAP)













Actual









(GAAP)













SBC













Other non-









operating adjustments













Adjusted









(Non-GAAP)

















(In thousands)











Revenue





$





782,118













$





-













$





-









$





782,118













$





557,723













$





-













$





-













$





557,723













Cost of revenue









(390,564





)













(2,385





)













-













(388,179





)













(281,508





)













(1,406





)













-

















(280,102





)









Gross profit









391,554

















(2,385





)













-













393,939

















276,215

















(1,406





)













-

















277,621













Gross margin









50.1





%













0.3





%













-













50.4





%













49.5





%













0.3





%













-

















49.8





%









Operating expenses:





































































Sales and marketing









(65,447





)













(10,552





)













-













(54,895





)













(47,019





)













(5,684





)













-

















(41,335





)









Research and development









(105,473





)













(14,112





)













-













(91,361





)













(92,709





)













(8,459





)













-

















(84,250





)









General and administrative









(69,636





)













(22,527





)













-













(47,109





)













(40,648





)













(11,789





)













-

















(28,859





)









Total operating expenses









(240,556





)













(47,191





)













-













(193,365





)













(180,376





)













(25,932





)













-

















(154,444





)









Income (loss) from operations





$





150,998













$





(49,576





)









$





-









$





200,574













$





95,839













$





(27,338





)









$





-













$





123,177













Unrealized gain (loss) on short-term investments









973

















-

















973













-

















(2,737





)













-

















(2,737





)













-















Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc.









$









103,627

















$









(49,576









)













$









973













$









152,230

















$









77,349

















$









(27,338









)













$









(2,737









)













$









107,424















Basic EPS





$





1.67





























$





2.45













$





1.29





























$





1.79













Diluted EPS





$





1.53





























$





2.26













$





1.16





























$





1.63











