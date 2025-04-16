ACM Research, Inc. to Release Preliminary Q1 2025 Revenue Range on April 29

ACM Research will announce preliminary Q1 2025 revenue on April 29, with full results on May 8.

$ACMR Insider Trading Activity

$ACMR insiders have traded $ACMR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID H WANG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $6,606,891 .

. CHENMING HU sold 163,308 shares for an estimated $4,899,240

HAIPING DUN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,577 shares for an estimated $1,293,083 .

. MARK MCKECHNIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $741,300 .

. SOTHEARA CHEAV (See remarks) sold 22,598 shares for an estimated $519,754

$ACMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $ACMR stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FREMONT, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its preliminary revenue range for the first quarter of 2025 before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, to coincide with reporting obligations of ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., ACM’s principal operating subsidiary, to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.





ACM will release its full financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before the U.S. market open on Thursday, May 8, 2025. ACM will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.











What:







ACM First Quarter (ended March 31, 2025) Earnings Call











When:







8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 8, 2025











Webcast:









ir.acmr.com/news-events/events















To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call. This pre-registration process is designed by the operator to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.







Online Registration:





https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI300a7bc629bd43d98fcb1268d481b156







Participants who have not pre-registered may join the webcast by accessing the link at



ir.acmr.com/news-events/events



.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of ACM’s website at



www.acmr.com



.







About ACM Research, Inc.







ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit



www.acmr.com



.





© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a ™ symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:













In the United States



:





The Blueshirt Group













Steven C. Pelayo, CFA













+1 (360) 808-5154















steven@blueshirtgroup.co













In China



:





The Blueshirt Group Asia













Gary Dvorchak, CFA













+86 (138) 1079-1480















gary@blueshirtgroup.co









