ACM Research, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $30.904 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $25.679 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, ACM Research, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42.372 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $203.976 million from $168.569 million last year.

ACM Research, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $30.904 Mln. vs. $25.679 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.45 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $203.976 Mln vs. $168.569 Mln last year.

