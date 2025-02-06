ACM Research, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

ACM Research will announce Q4 and FY 2024 financial results on February 26, 2025, followed by a conference call.

ACM Research, Inc. will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 on February 26, 2025, before the U.S. market opens. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on the same day. Participants can register online for the call, which aims to streamline access and reduce delays. The company specializes in semiconductor process equipment and is dedicated to providing cost-effective, high-performance solutions for semiconductor manufacturers. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on ACM's investor website.

ACM Research, Inc. is scheduled to release its financial results for Q4 and FY 2024, indicating transparency and commitment to informing investors about company performance.

The conference call scheduled for February 26, 2025, allows for direct engagement with investors, showcasing ACM’s dedication to open communication with stakeholders.

The inclusion of a webcast for theearnings calldemonstrates ACM's commitment to accessibility, allowing a broader audience to follow and engage with the company's financial announcements.

The announcement did not include any preliminary financial performance indicators, which may raise concerns about transparency and company performance leading up to theearnings call

The necessity for participants to pre-register for the conference call might limit accessibility for investors and analysts, potentially hindering effective communication.

There is a lack of detail on any challenges or market conditions faced during the fiscal year, which may lead to speculation or negative sentiment among investors.

When will ACM Research announce its financial results?

ACM Research will release its financial results on February 26, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

What time is the ACM fourth quarterearnings call

Theearnings callwill begin at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on February 26, 2025.

How can I join the ACM conference call?

To join the call, complete the online registration at the provided link to receive dial-in information.

Where can I access the webcast of theearnings call

The webcast can be accessed at ir.acmr.com/news-events and will also be available in the Investors section of ACM's website.

What products does ACM Research develop?

ACM develops semiconductor process equipment, including cleaning, electroplating, and packaging tools for advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

ACM Research, Inc. ("ACM") (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 before the U.S. market open on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. ACM will conduct a corresponding conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.











ACM Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year (ended December 31, 2024) Earnings Call











8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 26, 2025











ir.acmr.com/news-events



























To join the conference call via telephone, participants must use the following link to complete an online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive email instructions to access the conference call, including dial-in information and a PIN number allowing access to the conference call.







https://register.vevent.com/register/BI70ae79d80e0348a880269ad7a9dec2f9







About ACM Research, Inc.







ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment spanning cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, vertical furnace processes, track, PECVD, and wafer- and panel-level packaging tools, enabling advanced and semi-critical semiconductor device manufacturing. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmr.com.



www.acmr.com



.





© ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc.







In the United States



The Blueshirt Group





Steven C. Pelayo, CFA





+1 (360) 808-5154







steven@blueshirtgroup.co

























In China



The Blueshirt Group Asia





Gary Dvorchak, CFA





+86 (138) 1079-1480







gary@blueshirtgroup.co









