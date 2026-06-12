ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed the most recent trading day at $93.95, moving +2.45% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 45.12% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.3, indicating a 44.44% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $266.9 million, up 23.93% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion, indicating changes of -14.91% and +25%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note ACM Research, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 66.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 66.93, so one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, placing it within the bottom 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.