ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $89.51, marking a -6.05% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.57%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.88% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.82%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.3, showcasing a 44.44% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $268.15 million, reflecting a 24.51% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

ACMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.91% and +26.98%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ACM Research, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 69.54. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 69.54 for its industry.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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