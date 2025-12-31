ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $39.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.74% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 22.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 22, 2026. On that day, ACM Research, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $244.45 million, up 9.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $901.33 million, which would represent changes of -22.57% and +15.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, ACM Research, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.97. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.97 for its industry.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, finds itself in the bottom 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

