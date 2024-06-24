ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest market close, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) reached $22.63, with a -0.4% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.71% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.30, showcasing a 37.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $164.79 million, up 13.98% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.60 per share and a revenue of $707.51 million, indicating changes of -1.84% and +26.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ACM Research, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.2. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.2.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, placing it within the bottom 2% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.