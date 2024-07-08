ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) standing at $23.54, reflecting a -1.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.83% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.08% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.30, marking a 37.5% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $164.79 million, up 13.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $707.51 million, indicating changes of -1.84% and +26.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, ACM Research, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.96, which means ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, which puts it in the bottom 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

