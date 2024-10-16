ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) standing at $19.46, reflecting a -0.56% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of ACM Research, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.28, marking a 50.88% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $191.95 million, indicating a 13.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.63 per share and a revenue of $726.59 million, representing changes of 0% and +30.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. ACM Research, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, ACM Research, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.01. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.01.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

