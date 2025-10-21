ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Moves -2.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) was down 2.16% at $38.93. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.48% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.47, showcasing a 25.4% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $251.03 million, up 23.07% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $938.69 million, indicating changes of -11.5% and +20.02%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. ACM Research, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.9. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.9.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.