ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $91.96, marking a -7.01% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

The company's stock has climbed by 8.46% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. to post earnings of $0.3 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 44.44%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $268.15 million, indicating a 24.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion, which would represent changes of -14.91% and +26.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, ACM Research, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.19. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 72.19.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 107, this industry ranks in the top 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.