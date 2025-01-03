ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed the most recent trading day at $15.50, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.77%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 10.43% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.21, signifying a 51.16% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $178.97 million, indicating a 5.08% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ACM Research, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.65, so one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.