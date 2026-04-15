ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $49.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.6%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.2% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.62%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.16, marking a 65.22% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $221.88 million, up 28.74% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.7 per share and a revenue of $1.14 billion, representing changes of +5.59% and +26.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, ACM Research, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.85, so one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, positioning it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.