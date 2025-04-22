ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) ending at $18.45, denoting a +0.27% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 2.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.71%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 33.67% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 12.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 8, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.37, signifying a 28.85% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $178.03 million, indicating a 16.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.15 per share and a revenue of $928.32 million, signifying shifts of -4.87% and +18.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, ACM Research, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.56.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.