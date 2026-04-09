ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $46.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.83%.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.63% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 65.22% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $221.88 million, showing a 28.74% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.7 per share and a revenue of $1.14 billion, signifying shifts of +5.59% and +26.02%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, ACM Research, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.14. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.14.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.