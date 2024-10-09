ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) standing at $22.07, reflecting a +1.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 37.4% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, down 50.88% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $191.95 million, showing a 13.87% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $726.59 million, indicating changes of 0% and +30.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, ACM Research, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.38. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.38.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, finds itself in the top 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)

Zacks Investment Research

