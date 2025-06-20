ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) was down 3.06% at $24.42. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

The company's stock has climbed by 11.76% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.42, signifying a 23.64% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $221.04 million, up 9.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $912.29 million, which would represent changes of -11.5% and +16.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, ACM Research, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.6.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, finds itself in the bottom 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.