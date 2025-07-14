ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) was up +1.3% at $28.93. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 17.19% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 23.64% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $222.96 million, reflecting a 10.11% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2 per share and a revenue of $919.66 million, indicating changes of -11.5% and +17.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ACM Research, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.28.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

