ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $26.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.94%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 14.71% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.5%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, ACM Research, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.64%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $221.04 million, indicating a 9.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2 per share and a revenue of $912.29 million, signifying shifts of -11.5% and +16.64%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ACM Research, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.02, so one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 236, this industry ranks in the bottom 5% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

