ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) was up +2.3% at $38.64. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 33.84% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.47, reflecting a 25.4% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $252.86 million, up 23.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $917.26 million, indicating changes of -11.5% and +17.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ACM Research, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.89. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.89.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

