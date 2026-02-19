ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $65.35, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 20.88% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.39, showcasing a 30.36% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $235.48 million, showing a 5.37% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.75 per share and a revenue of $892.36 million, representing changes of -22.57% and +14.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, ACM Research, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ACM Research, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 43.07, so one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.