ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed the latest trading day at $19.43, indicating a +1.46% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.02%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 12.19% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2024. On that day, ACM Research, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $191.95 million, up 13.87% from the year-ago period.

ACMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $726.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +30.28%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.75. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.75.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.