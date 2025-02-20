ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) reached $26.81, with a +1.4% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

The company's stock has climbed by 41.47% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.26, signifying a 39.53% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $188.17 million, up 10.48% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.69, which means ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.