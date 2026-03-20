ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed the most recent trading day at $43.55, moving -6.55% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 28.69% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of ACM Research, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 65.22% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $221.88 million, indicating a 28.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.7 per share and a revenue of $1.14 billion, signifying shifts of +5.59% and +26.02%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 20% increase. ACM Research, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.41. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.41.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, positioning it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.