ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) was down 5.27% at $24.37. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.3%.

The stock of company has risen by 5.73% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.36% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.42, showcasing a 23.64% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $221.04 million, up 9.17% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2 per share and a revenue of $912.29 million, representing changes of -11.5% and +16.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, ACM Research, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.86, so one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.