ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) reached $18.91, with a -1.05% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

The company's stock has climbed by 16.03% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.28, showcasing a 50.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $191.95 million, showing a 13.87% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.63 per share and a revenue of $726.59 million, representing changes of 0% and +30.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ACM Research, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, ACM Research, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.72. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.72 of its industry.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 238, this industry ranks in the bottom 6% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.