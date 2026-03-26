ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $41.19, marking a -9.76% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.38%.

The company's stock has dropped by 33.34% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, ACM Research, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 65.22%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $221.88 million, indicating a 28.74% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.7 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion, indicating changes of +5.59% and +26.02%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20% higher. Right now, ACM Research, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.85. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.85.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, positioning it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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