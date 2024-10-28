ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $19.69, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.15% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, down 50.88% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $191.95 million, reflecting a 13.87% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.63 per share and a revenue of $726.59 million, indicating changes of 0% and +30.28%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. ACM Research, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.98. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.98 for its industry.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

