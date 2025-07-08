ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) closed at $28.53, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.83% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 23.64% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $221.04 million, showing a 9.17% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $912.29 million, which would represent changes of -11.5% and +16.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, ACM Research, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.99. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.99.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

