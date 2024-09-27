ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) reached $19.49, with a +0.96% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

The company's stock has climbed by 8.58% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of ACM Research, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.28, reflecting a 50.88% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $191.95 million, indicating a 13.87% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $726.59 million. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +30.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, ACM Research, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.84 of its industry.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ACMR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

