ACM Research entity list ban-related selling looks ‘overdone,’ says Benchmark

Benchmark notes that ACM Research (ACMR) shares have come under pressure this week because of some insider selling and the firm’s inclusion on the U.S. entity list that prompted a couple of sell-side downgrades, but it believes the selling is “overdone and the shares are currently at a bargain basement valuation.” Sales have been growing at a high 20% compound annual growth rate over the past four years and the company has reported strong shipments for this year, notes the firm, which reiterates its Buy recommendation and $38 price target on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ACMR:
- Dollar General reports mixed Q3, American Air raises Q4 outlook: Morning Buzz
- Craig-Hallum downgrades ACM Research to Hold, cuts price target to $18
- ACM Research downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig-Hallum
- Salesforce up after Q3, GM outlines $5B in China business charges: Morning Buzz
- Needham downgrades ACM Research after U.S. bans subsidiaries
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.