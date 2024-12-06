News & Insights

ACM Research entity list ban-related selling looks ‘overdone,’ says Benchmark

December 06, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Benchmark notes that ACM Research (ACMR) shares have come under pressure this week because of some insider selling and the firm’s inclusion on the U.S. entity list that prompted a couple of sell-side downgrades, but it believes the selling is “overdone and the shares are currently at a bargain basement valuation.” Sales have been growing at a high 20% compound annual growth rate over the past four years and the company has reported strong shipments for this year, notes the firm, which reiterates its Buy recommendation and $38 price target on the shares.

