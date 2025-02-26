ACM RESEARCH Earnings Results: $ACMR Reports Quarterly Earnings

ACM RESEARCH ($ACMR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, beating estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $223,470,000, beating estimates of $198,823,673 by $24,646,327.

ACM RESEARCH Insider Trading Activity

ACM RESEARCH insiders have traded $ACMR stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY VENTURE CAPITAL (GROUP) CO., LTD. SHANGHAI has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $24,213,580 .

. XIAO XING has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,100,000 shares for an estimated $24,210,481 .

. DAVID H WANG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 168,750 shares for an estimated $3,060,336 .

. HAIPING DUN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 53,155 shares for an estimated $964,254 .

. MARK MCKECHNIE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,516 shares for an estimated $693,352 .

. SOTHEARA CHEAV (See remarks) sold 22,598 shares for an estimated $519,754

ACM RESEARCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of ACM RESEARCH stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

