ACM Research (ACMR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

ACM Research ACMR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 28.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $147.09 million, indicating an increase of 35.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady at 10 cents per share in the past 30 days, suggesting a decline of 47.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

ACM Research, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ACM Research, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ACM Research, Inc. Quote

Factors to Watch

ACM Research’s fourth-quarter results are likely to have benefited from strong momentum across the semiconductor end market, driven by its strong market position, differentiated technology and multi-product portfolio.



Growing demand for single-wafer cleaning tools and mature nodes in China are expected to have been growth drivers for the company during the quarter under review.



The company’s increasing investments in power devices and other trading edge devices for the EV market are likely to have boosted its revenues during the to-be-reported quarter.



Strengthening Electrochemical Plating (ECP), Furnace and other technologies segment on the back of robust product offerings is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company in the fourth quarter.



Its growing focus on packaging tools like coder, developer, squabber, PR stripper and web and service spare parts is expected to have bolstered the Advanced Packaging segment’s performance during the quarter under review.



Strong momentum across evaluation tools, including its Track and Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD) platforms, is likely to have driven top-line growth of the company.



However, the negative impacts of U.S.-China trade policies are expected to have been a major concern.



Further, changes in the spending patterns of key customers, delays in shipments, and supply-chain constraints are likely to have hurt top-line growth during the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



ACM Research has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same space, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their soon-to-be-reported quarterly results.



The Gap GPS has an Earnings ESP of +24.44% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Gap is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ earnings is pinned at 19 cents per share, indicating growth from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 75 cents per share.



Burlington Stores BURL has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Burlington Stores is set to announce fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL’s earnings is pinned at $3.25 per share, indicating growth of 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Compugen CGEN has an Earnings ESP of +451.63% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Compugen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGEN’s earnings is pegged at 10 cents per share, suggesting a jump from the prior-year quarter loss of 4 cents per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

