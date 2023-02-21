ACM Research (ACMR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

ACM Reasearch ACMR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 24.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $98.03 million, indicating an increase of 3.04% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady at 10 cents per share in the past 30 days.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 220.73%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Watch

ACM Research has always been on investors’ radar since it has been providing cost-effective and high-performance process solutions employed by semiconductor manufacturers to drastically improve productivity.



ACM Research’s fourth-quarter 2022 performance is expected to have benefited from continued demand for the company’s Space Alternated Phase Shif technology, Ultra C Tahoe and TEBO product offerings as well as contributions from semi-critical cleaning and electrochemical plating (ECP) products.



Adoption of the company’s first ARD furnace product, launched in the third-quarter, is expected to have gained traction in the to-be-reported quarter. Furnace ARD offers significant higher throughput than traditional single-wafer ARD tools and present a compelling value proposition.



However, the company’s business is expected to have been impacted by the new China trade restriction issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security in October. The updated export controls cover equipment and parts subject to U.S. export controls, including items from United States and the activities in U.S. persons which is expected to have created supply chain constraints in the to-be-reported quarter.



While ACM Shanghai is committed to complying with new regulation and meeting the demands of its customer base, the new policy restricts export of U.S. manufactured parts for tools delivered to advanced node facility or for tools that meet certain ECCN parameters.

Key Announcements in Q4

As a result of the new U.S. trade policy and supply chain constraints, the company lowered the upper end of full-year revenue outlook. It now expects the 2022 revenues in a range of $365 million to $385 million versus the previous range of $365 million to $405 million.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



ACM Research has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are few stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Grid Dynamics GDYN has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Grid Dynamics is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GDYN’s earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days.



Splunk SPLK has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Splunk is scheduled to release its fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPLK’s earnings has moved north by 0.9% to $1.11 per share in the past 60 days.



Salesforce CRM has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Salesforce is scheduled to release its fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results on Mar 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRM’s earnings has been stable at $1.36 per share in the past 60 days.



