ACM Research (ACMR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

ACM Research ACMR is set to report its second quarter 2023 results on Aug 4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $113.32 million, indicating an increase of 8.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings has remained steady at 10 cents per share in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a decline of 54.55% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Watch

ACM Research is likely to have gained strong momentum among semiconductor manufacturers during the second quarter, on the back of its high-performance process solutions.



Further, expanding the cleaning product portfolio of the company is likely to have driven its customer momentum.



Solid demand for the company’s auto-bench and single-wafer cleaning tools is also expected to have contributed well.



The growing demand for single-wafer cleaning tools and strong mature nodes in China is expected to have driven revenue growth in the quarter to be reported.



Moreover, strength in Bevel Etch and high-temperature SPM single-wafer cleaning tool is likely to have continued accelerating cleaning product revenues in the quarter under review.



This apart, strengthening Electrochemical Plating (ECP), Furnace and other technologies segment on the back of robust product offerings are expected to have benefited the upcoming results.



Growing momentum across Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition and Track platforms on the back of large customer wins within and outside of China is likely to have aided the performance of ECP, Furnace and other technologies in the second quarter.



Additionally, strength in web and advanced plating tools is expected to have benefited the Advanced Packaging business of the company.



However, its second-quarter revenues are expected to reflect the negative impacts of U.S.-China trade policies. Further, changes in the spending patterns of key customers, delays in shipments, and supply-chain constraints are likely to have been concerns.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



ACM Research has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

