ACM Research (ACMR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

ACM Research ACMR is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 6.



The consensus mark for first-quarter earnings has been unchanged over the past 30 days at a loss of 9 cents per share, suggesting no year-over-year growth.



ACM Research beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters, with the average being 55.69%.

Factors to Note

ACM Research’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from solid growth in wafer processing solutions and advanced packaging as customers continue to scale their production capacities to meet rising demand. Rising production capacity is expected to attract new customers for ACM Research.



ACM Research is expected to have benefited in the first quarter from the introduction of its new compound semiconductor tools for manufacturing semiconductors. These tools help address the growing demand for electric vehicles (EV), 5G communications and artificial intelligence (AI) markets.

ACM Research has also been banking on its capability to work at full capacity to produce tools used in manufacturing semiconductors in large volumes for many fabs globally. ACM Research is expected to benefit from developing its new facilities in Chuansha, Shanghai, and South Korea as it will help it address the rising demand for semiconductors globally.



Further, in the first quarter, ACM Research is expected to benefit from the $545 million raised in the star market IPO. This is expected to create a strong balance sheet to fund ACM Research’s growth as a global player in the semiconductor equipment industry.

What Our Model Indicates

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ACMR this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



ACMR has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +44.44%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



BWX Technologies BWXT has an Earnings ESP of +2.29% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BWX’s shares have returned 6.7% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 21.7%.



Fabrinet FN has an Earnings ESP of +0.87% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Fabrinet’s shares have fallen 21.2% year to date.



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.17% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Analog Devices’ shares have fallen 10% in the year-to-date period.



