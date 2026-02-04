ACM Research (ACMR) Price Target Increased by 16.88% to 49.64

The average one-year price target for ACM Research (NasdaqGM:ACMR) has been revised to $49.64 / share. This is an increase of 16.88% from the prior estimate of $42.48 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $65.84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.93% from the latest reported closing price of $61.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACM Research. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 9.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACMR is 0.23%, an increase of 29.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.86% to 46,462K shares. The put/call ratio of ACMR is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,504K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing an increase of 82.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 702.21% over the last quarter.

Triata Capital holds 2,003K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,590K shares , representing an increase of 20.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 13.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,572K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 1,486K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares , representing an increase of 20.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 91.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,324K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares , representing an increase of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 21.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.