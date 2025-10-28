ACM Research (ACMR) Price Target Increased by 15.50% to 43.90

The average one-year price target for ACM Research (NasdaqGM:ACMR) has been revised to $43.90 / share. This is an increase of 15.50% from the prior estimate of $38.01 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $54.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.48% from the latest reported closing price of $40.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACM Research. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACMR is 0.18%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.07% to 43,659K shares. The put/call ratio of ACMR is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 2,302K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares , representing an increase of 28.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 38.24% over the last quarter.

Triata Capital holds 1,590K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares , representing an increase of 13.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 11.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,572K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,422K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares , representing an increase of 24.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 28.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,256K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares , representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 2.70% over the last quarter.

