Is ACM Research (ACMR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ACM Research, Inc. is one of 604 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACMR's full-year earnings has moved 40.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ACMR has moved about 61% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 6%. This means that ACM Research, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.6%.

The consensus estimate for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ACM Research, Inc. belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry, a group that includes 1 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.7% so far this year, meaning that ACMR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #159. The industry has moved -2.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to ACM Research, Inc. and AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY)

