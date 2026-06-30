ACM Expands Role on Scotland Excel's Engineering Consultancy Framework

AECOM ACM has secured eight lots on Scotland Excel's Engineering and Technical Consultancy Framework, expanding its role in providing engineering and technical consultancy services to Scotland's local government sector.



The four-year framework offers a collaborative procurement route for 32 Scottish councils and associate members seeking design and construction consultancy expertise. Under the appointment, AECOM will deliver transportation, water, environmental design, project management and commercial management services. The latest award represents a broader role in the second-generation framework and reflects an expansion in the company's service coverage.

AECOM Adds to Growing U.K. Framework Portfolio

The expanded appointment allows AECOM to support local authorities across a wider range of engineering and technical consultancy requirements through its local teams backed by integrated expertise across the United Kingdom. The broader scope of awarded lots positions the company to participate in projects spanning multiple infrastructure and development priorities over the framework's four-year term.



The award also adds to AECOM's growing portfolio of framework appointments in the United Kingdom. Recent selections, including the preferred bidder role for Scottish Water's Enterprise Alliance and expanded positions on the country's AMP8 water framework, indicate continued opportunities for the company to participate in large-scale engineering and consultancy programs across the region.

AECOM's Expanding Pipeline Supports Long-Term Visibility

AECOM continues to build long-term revenue visibility through a combination of record backlog, a growing pipeline and sustained demand across several infrastructure markets. The company is seeing favorable opportunities in transportation, water, energy, defense, data centers and power infrastructure, while strong funding levels and consistent win rates continue to support future project activity.



In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, backlog increased 8% year over year to a record $26.2 billion, supported by a design book-to-burn ratio of 1.2x. The company also continued to build its pipeline across both the Americas and International markets, providing greater visibility into future project activity. Supported by record backlog, a growing pipeline and favorable funding trends, AECOM raised its full-year fiscal 2026 guidance for the second time this year and expects adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA to increase 14% and 7%, respectively, at the midpoint of the updated outlook.

ACM’s Price Performance

AECOM stock has declined 28.1% in the year-to-date period, significantly underperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 38.9% growth. The near-term outlook remains challenged by macroeconomic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and temporary disruptions related to the prolonged U.S. federal government shutdown.



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However, ACM’s long-term growth outlook remains compelling, supported by strong demand across its core end markets, including transportation, water, environmental services, energy and advanced facilities.

ACM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AECOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector:



JACOBS SOLUTNS J carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4%, on average. J stock has declined 6.6% year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JACOBS fiscal 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 17.6% and 18.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.5%, on average. STRL stock has jumped 170.3% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sterling’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 59.2% and 78.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Quanta Services, Inc. PWR flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.2%, on average. PWR stock has climbed 69.1% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quanta’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 22.1% and 30.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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