ACM Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/4/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/4/23, AECOM (Symbol: ACM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 4/21/23. As a percentage of ACM's recent stock price of $84.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACM's low point in its 52 week range is $60.74 per share, with $92.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.00.

In Friday trading, AECOM shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

