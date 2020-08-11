ACM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AECOM (Symbol: ACM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.71, changing hands as high as $39.80 per share. AECOM shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACM's low point in its 52 week range is $21.76 per share, with $52.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.58.

