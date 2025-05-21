$ACLX stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACLX stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $66,954,312 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ACLX:
$ACLX Insider Trading Activity
$ACLX insiders have traded $ACLX stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAMI ELGHANDOUR (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 97,244 shares for an estimated $6,884,355.
- CHRISTOPHER HEERY (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 30,662 shares for an estimated $2,226,679.
- MICHELLE GILSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 28,613 shares for an estimated $2,186,402.
- KAVITA PATEL has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 13,500 shares for an estimated $921,319.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ACLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $ACLX stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP added 1,912,720 shares (+402.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,474,431
- FMR LLC removed 1,652,954 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,433,782
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 959,216 shares (+135.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,924,569
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 700,901 shares (+2778.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,979,105
- SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 689,950 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,912,265
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 655,064 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,972,198
- PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC removed 552,410 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,238,096
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ACLX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACLX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Positive" rating on 12/09/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ACLX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ACLX forecast page.
You can track data on $ACLX on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.