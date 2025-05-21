$ACLX stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ACLX stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $66,954,312 of trading volume.

$ACLX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ACLX:

$ACLX insiders have traded $ACLX stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAMI ELGHANDOUR (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 97,244 shares for an estimated $6,884,355 .

. CHRISTOPHER HEERY (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 30,662 shares for an estimated $2,226,679 .

. MICHELLE GILSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 28,613 shares for an estimated $2,186,402 .

. KAVITA PATEL has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 13,500 shares for an estimated $921,319.

$ACLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $ACLX stock to their portfolio, and 123 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ACLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACLX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Positive" rating on 12/09/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

