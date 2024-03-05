News & Insights

Public Companies

ACLU says US House bill that could ban TikTok is unconstitutional

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 05, 2024 — 08:25 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The American Civil Liberties Union said a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that would force Chinese-based ByteDance to divest short video app TikTok or face a U.S. ban is unconstitutional.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is set to vote on the bipartisan proposal on Thursday that its sponsors say is motivated by national security concerns.

"We're deeply disappointed that our leaders are once again attempting to trade our First Amendment rights for cheap political points during an election year," said Jenna Leventoff, senior policy counsel at the ACLU.

The group cited a November ruling from a U.S. judge that blocked Montana's state ban on free speech grounds.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Public CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.