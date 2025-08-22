ACLS, GE Partner to Advance High Voltage Silicon Carbide Power Devices

Axcelis Technologies Inc. ( ACLS ) recently announced a Joint Development Program (JDP) with GE Aerospace ( GE ), aiming to develop production-worthy 6.5 to 10kV superjunction power devices, processes that will be enabled through Axcelis’ flagship Purion XEmax high-energy ion implanter. This initiative not only highlights the importance of Silicon Carbide (SiC) in next-generation applications but also the growing demand for advanced power electronics capable of operating in extreme conditions across aerospace, defense and commercial industries.

SiC wide bandgap semiconductors offer higher voltages, operating temperatures and frequencies than traditional Silicon (Si) devices. In aerospace and defense, they enable reduced power use and more compact critical systems. Commercially, high-voltage wide bandgap semiconductors are poised to drive emerging technologies such as AI, quantum computing, autonomous vehicles and a stronger, more resilient power grid.

Axcelis’ Purion XEmax high-energy implanter offers the highest beam currents across the industry’s broadest energy range (up to 15MeV). With capabilities of channeling more than 7µm of aluminum implanted depth, the XEmax enables device structures that are otherwise difficult to achieve. These features give Axcelis and GE Aerospace the tools to accelerate the development of superjunction SiC devices capable of withstanding extreme operating conditions.

GE Aerospace has built a strong IP portfolio in SiC technologies over 30 years at its Niskayuna, NY, Research Center. Currently, it sells SiC-based power products for avionics and ground vehicles. Its researchers are now advancing SiC for extreme environments like hypersonic flight, space travel and electric propulsion.

Moreover, the Joint Development Program between Axcelis and GE Aerospace is part of the Commercial Leap Ahead for Wide Bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS) Hub, spearheaded by North Carolina State University (NCSU).

ACLS Continues to Perform in a Soft Market

Despite end-market softness, the company is driving strong results through a focus on innovation and close customer engagement across current and next-gen technology roadmaps. Customer Solutions & Innovation (CS&I) remains central to enhancing customer experience and delivering value beyond shipments. At the same time, disciplined cost management paired with investments in strategic growth initiatives continues to support solid financial performance.

CS&I revenues made up approximately 30% of total revenues in the first half of 2025, up slightly year over year despite lower systems volumes.

Axcelis is deeply engaged with customers on their technology roadmaps, particularly in advanced logic and silicon carbide applications. The company received follow-on orders for evaluation units in advanced logic, targeting next-generation implant applications at M+1, M+2 and M+3 nodes. Axcelis is investing in R&D to support customer transitions to new technologies, including backside power distribution networks and trench super junction designs.

Nonetheless, Axcelis continues to monitor competition in China closely, noting that local competitors are still “immature” and primarily focused on accounts unavailable to U.S. manufacturers. Feedback indicates that Chinese competitors face challenges in meeting simultaneous compliance requirements for high throughput, beam uniformity and purity, giving Axcelis a competitive edge.

ACLS Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Axcelis sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In the past year, shares have lost 28.5% compared with the industry's fall of 27.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

