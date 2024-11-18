Aclaris Therapeutics upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG

BTIG upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Buy from Neutral with an $8 price target In a “transformative transaction,” Aclaris has acquired full ex-China rights to an anti-TSLP humanized mAb and anti-TSLP/IL4R bispecific mAb from Chinabased Biosion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says BSI-045B’s potency is likely best-in-class with 71-times greater potency versus tezepelumab and up to nine-times higher potency versus other anti-TSLP therapies in development. Based on “promising” Phase 2a open label data, BTIG sees potential for BSI-045B to emerge as a possible early-line treatment option for atopic dermatitis.

