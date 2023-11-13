News & Insights

US Markets
ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics to stop development of rheumatoid arthritis drug

November 13, 2023 — 07:17 am EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3, shares in paragraph 4

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS.O on Monday said it would stop development of its rheumatoid arthritis treatment after it failed in a mid-stage trial.

There was no notable differentiation between the drug, zunsemetinib, and placebo across any measures of efficacy at 12 weeks, the company said.

The company will also be halting enrollment in an ongoing mid-stage trial studying the drug in psoriatic arthritis.

Shares of the company were halted before the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.