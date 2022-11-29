Markets
ACRS

Aclaris Therapeutics, Pediatrix Therapeutics Ink License Deal For ATI-1777 In Greater China

November 29, 2022 — 07:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) and Chinese therapeutic company Pediatrix Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the companies have entered into a license agreement.

Under the license agreement, Aclaris has granted Pediatrix the exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize ATI-1777, Aclaris' investigational "soft" Janus kinase (JAK) 1/3 inhibitor, for any disease, including atopic dermatitis, in Greater China (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan).

Aclaris will retain the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize ATI-1777 in the rest of the world.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aclaris will receive an upfront payment of $5 million. In addition, Aclaris is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $91 million if certain development, regulatory and commercial objectives are achieved.

Aclaris is also eligible to receive a tiered royalty ranging from a low-to-high single digit percentage of net sales of ATI-1777 by Pediatrix in Greater China.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACRS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.